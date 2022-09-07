Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. 438,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,803,386. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on M shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 29.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,170,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

