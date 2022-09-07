Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.
