Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MAKSY stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 163,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,624. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

