Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Mastercard worth $398,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,406,208,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $325.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.33 and its 200-day moving average is $344.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

