Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.77. 8,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 572,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $942.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 315,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 89,573 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.