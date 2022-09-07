MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MXL opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 97.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 883,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $23,507,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 333,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.