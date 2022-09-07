McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32-6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. 1,118,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $283,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 152,463 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

