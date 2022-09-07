McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.70.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.44. 187,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.40. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

