Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.61

Shares of Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Melco International Development Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

