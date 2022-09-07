Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $267,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

MRK traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. 214,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,223. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

