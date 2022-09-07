Mercor Finance Trading 26.2% Lower This Week (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Mercor Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Mercor Finance has a total market capitalization of $130,663.80 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.
Mercor Finance Coin Profile
Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance.
Mercor Finance Coin Trading
