Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 40,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 82.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 95,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 39.7% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $61,317,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.70. The stock had a trading volume of 248,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,396,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $383.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

