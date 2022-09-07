Metacoin Price Hits $0.0702 on Major Exchanges (METAC)

Metacoin (METAC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Metacoin has a market cap of $44.85 million and $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030515 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00089512 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00042633 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin (METAC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network.

Metacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome.The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company.The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Facebook | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

