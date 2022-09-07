Metronome (MET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,544.00

Metronome (MET) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00005982 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $16.16 million and $9,544.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00873964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016325 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,421,108 coins and its circulating supply is 14,276,534 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

