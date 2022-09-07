Mizuho Bank Ltd. Invests $97.89 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,886,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 13.3% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

QQQ stock traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $296.78. 2,555,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,353,016. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.10 and a 200-day moving average of $317.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

