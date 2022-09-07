Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 557,570 shares of company stock worth $89,311,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.40. The stock had a trading volume of 68,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,336. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

