Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Haywood Securities

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Haywood Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Moneta Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 target price on the stock.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

Moneta Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ME stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.10. Moneta Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.81 million and a PE ratio of -15.28.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.