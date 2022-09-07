Moonpot (POTS) One Day Volume Hits $18,677.00

Moonpot (POTS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Moonpot has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Moonpot has a market cap of $1.32 million and $18,677.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Moonpot Coin Profile

Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,840 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonpot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

