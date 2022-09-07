Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,627 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Stock Performance
AMGN stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,389. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
