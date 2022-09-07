Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,627 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,389. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.