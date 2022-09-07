Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 6,233 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after buying an additional 2,415,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. 478,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,909,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

