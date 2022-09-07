Multiplier Market Cap Hits $7,673.05 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $7,673.05 and approximately $15.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance.

Multiplier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

