National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

National Pension Service grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Eli Lilly and worth $297,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.74. 56,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $295.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.78 and its 200-day moving average is $297.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

