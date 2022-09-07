National Pension Service Buys 8,013 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 812,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Danaher were worth $238,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,822. The company has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.06. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

