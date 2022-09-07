National Pension Service Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,081 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Morgan Stanley worth $152,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $86.49. 317,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,523. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

