National Pension Service Has $138.33 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Boeing worth $138,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,353. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.68. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.