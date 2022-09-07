National Pension Service Purchases 33,752 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $193,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

LOW traded up $6.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,199. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

