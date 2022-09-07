National Pension Service Sells 12,941 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in American Tower were worth $145,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

