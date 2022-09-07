Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,885. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82.

