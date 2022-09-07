Netbox Coin (NBX) Market Capitalization Tops $119,715.28

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $119,715.28 and $103.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00091322 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Netbox Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.
