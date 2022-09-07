NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 6,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NXT stock traded down GBX 153.30 ($1.85) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,034.70 ($72.92). The company had a trading volume of 393,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,147. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.66. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,578 ($67.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,289.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,286.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NEXT Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($68.97) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($82,764.62).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

