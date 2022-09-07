Noked Israel Ltd Acquires 37,410 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for approximately 6.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $20,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.70. 4,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,964. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

