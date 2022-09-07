Noked Israel Ltd Acquires Shares of 22,000 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,000. Netflix comprises approximately 2.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.03. 171,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.55. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.65.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.