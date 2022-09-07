Noked Israel Ltd Has $373,000 Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Noked Israel Ltd lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.42.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.74. 11,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,694. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.