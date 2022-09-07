Noked Israel Ltd Lowers Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Noked Israel Ltd cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,122 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 0.2% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.91. 16,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,526. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

