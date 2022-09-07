Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.77 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.35.

Nordstrom Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 525,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $36.43.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,287 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

