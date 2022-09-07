Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$7.94. 37,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 48,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.83.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$442.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

