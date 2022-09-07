Nubia Brand International Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 7th

Nubia Brand International’s (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 7th. Nubia Brand International had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Nubia Brand International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NUBIU stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Nubia Brand International has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,697,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,250,000.

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

