NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,149,748. The stock has a market cap of $341.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.29. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

