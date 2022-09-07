ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 55,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.