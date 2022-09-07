Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Orange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orange by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange Stock Performance

Orange Company Profile

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $12.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

