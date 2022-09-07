ORIX Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORIX in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ORIX’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

NYSE IX opened at $78.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

