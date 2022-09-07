Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Price Target Increased to C$1.70 by Analysts at Cormark

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 190.60% from the stock’s current price.

Osino Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

CVE OSI traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.05. Osino Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

