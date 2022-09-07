Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Price Target Increased to C$1.70 by Analysts at Cormark

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 190.60% from the stock’s current price.
Osino Resources Stock Down 2.5 %
CVE OSI traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.05. Osino Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.78.
About Osino Resources
