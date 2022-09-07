Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCYG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of PCYG opened at $5.67 on Friday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Park City Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.