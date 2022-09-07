Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCYG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Park City Group Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of PCYG opened at $5.67 on Friday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
