Pastel (PSL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $898,429.00

Pastel (PSL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Pastel has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $898,429.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pastel has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pastel alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.

About Pastel

The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pastel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pastel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pastel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.