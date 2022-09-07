PayAccept (PAYT) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

PayAccept (PAYT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One PayAccept coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. PayAccept has a total market cap of $574,100.58 and $29,292.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayAccept has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 333.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.01270346 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00859331 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.
About PayAccept
PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling PayAccept
