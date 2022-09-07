Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 60,222 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,222 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control comprises approximately 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $566.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

