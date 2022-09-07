Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $4.47 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 141.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,034 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.6 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Shares of AEM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 223,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,198. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

