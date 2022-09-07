Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,479 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE EOG traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.