Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 949.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55,679 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 4.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,778. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $551.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.33%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

