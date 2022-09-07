Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.28. 29,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

